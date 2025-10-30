Amplitude Launches AI Visibility to Help Marketers in AI Search

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, has launched AI Visibility to give marketers insight into how their company shows up in artificial intelligence search results and recommendations to improve it based on a company’s actual data.

Amplitude's AI Visibility shows where brands appear across major AI platforms, how often competitors are recommended instead, and guidance to improve AI search presence, all directly integrated into Amplitude's digital analytics platform. Amplitude shows whether those AI-generated visits result in real conversions, retention, or revenue.

Amplitude's AI Visibility includes the following:

Visibility Score -- Quantify how often a brand appears in AI responses across all major large language modelss and hundreds of prompts.

Traffic & ROI Tracking -- Connect AI mentions to actual user behavior and conversion outcomes within Amplitude's platform.

Prompt &; Source Analysis -- Identify where a brand is not showing up, uncovering the content and sources that AI models use to generate their answers.

Competitive Rankings -- See how a brand stacks up against competitors and where it's falling behind.

Actionable Recommendations & Next Steps -- Analyze any web page, receive recommendations on how to improve pages, view simulated changes, and generate content to improve how a brand shows up across LLMs.

Sentiment Analysis -- Gauge user sentiment about a brand across LLMs, helping to improve how it shows up.