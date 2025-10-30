Ooma Business Phone Service Integrates with Zapier
Ooma, a provider of advanced communications services, has integrated its Ooma Office business phone service with Zapier, an automation platform that helps users enable workflows with more than 8,000 apps to automate repetitive tasks like logging calls or sharing updates.
With the integration, Ooma Office administrators can connect their Ooma accounts within Zapier and access key Ooma Triggers such as New Call, SMS and Call Recording events. Once configured, these Triggers can access any of the Zapier supported apps and trigger actions in other tools, like sending a Slack alert or logging data in Google Sheets.
The Ooma Office integration also supports Actions to receive events and act on them.
"We're excited to see what our customers can do with the freedom and power of automated workflows built with Zapier," said Dennis Peng, senior vice president of product management at Ooma, in a srtatement. "We expect they'll find ways to make Ooma Office more productive."