Ooma Business Phone Service Integrates with Zapier

Ooma, a provider of advanced communications services, has integrated its Ooma Office business phone service with Zapier, an automation platform that helps users enable workflows with more than 8,000 apps to automate repetitive tasks like logging calls or sharing updates.

With the integration, Ooma Office administrators can connect their Ooma accounts within Zapier and access key Ooma Triggers such as New Call, SMS and Call Recording events. Once configured, these Triggers can access any of the Zapier supported apps and trigger actions in other tools, like sending a Slack alert or logging data in Google Sheets.

The Ooma Office integration also supports Actions to receive events and act on them.