Adobe Unveils a Vast Array of Innovations at Its MAX Event

Adobe at its Adobe MAX event in Los Angeles this week introduced a vast array of innovations in its content creation portfolio, including its Firefly, Gen Studio, Creative Cloud, and Express products.

In GenStudio, its integrated solution that enables businesses to power their content supply chain with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, Adobe is addressing this by extending generative AI and AI agents directly into content production workflows, working directly with businesses to create tailored generative AI models, and streamlining experience delivery via integrations with Amazon Ads, Google Marketing Platform, Innovid, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

New innovations in Adobe GenStudio include the following:

Firefly Design Intelligence, a tool for businesses to scale brand and design-compliant content globally by training StyleIDs, design systems that codify complex design and visual identity rules for use in Creative Cloud apps to generate layouts and copy, select assets, and arrange components into polished designs.

Firefly Creative Production for Enterprise, which expands the web app for resizing and reframing thousands of assets. New capabilities include a workflow builder for creating reusable production workflows, integrations with Adobe Experience Manager Assets and Frame.io to streamline asset importing and exporting, and more than 20 generative and creative actions including object compositing and brand checks.

Adobe's Content Production Agent in GenStudio for Performance Marketing, a generative AI- app for scaling on-brand ads, emails, and more. The agent interprets marketing briefs and automatically produces relevant content for different channels while aligning with campaign goals and brand guidelines.

Adobe Firefly Services APIs enable businesses to automate and accelerate creative workflows at scale. New offerings now support video reframing and object compositing, while the new Content Authenticity API (beta) embeds verifiable digital credentials at scale to protect brand integrity.

Firefly Custom Models enable businesses to train Firefly on select images to create customized, brand consistent content for select marketing use cases. Integration with Firefly Boards now drives visually consistent and on-brand ideation, while new self-serve enhancements make it easier for teams to adopt and use Custom Models.

Adobe Firefly Foundry enables businesses to work directly with Adobe and create tailored generative AI models that are unique to their brand. Trained on entire catalogs of existing IP, these Adobe Firefly Foundry models are deeply tuned and can be built on top of Adobe Firefly models. This unlocks the value of AI, helping teams scale on-brand content production, create new customer experiences, and extend their IP. With Firefly as the anchor, Adobe Firefly Foundry models can support all major asset types, including image, video, audio, vector, and 3D.

In GenStudio for Performance Marketing, teams can now automatically assemble, activate and optimize experiences across a variety of major advertising platforms. Expanded partnerships and integrations that are available now include the following:

Amazon Ads: Activate display ads directly with Amazon Ads.

Innovid: Activate and measure display ad campaigns, with performance insights to optimize creative and drive better engagement.

Google: Activate video ads directly with Google Campaign Manager 360 in Google Marketing Platform.

LinkedIn: Export video and image ads directly to LinkedIn Campaign Manager, and use LinkedIn performance data to optimize creative assets.

TikTok: Create image and video ads, activate them directly across the platform, and access performance insights./li>

An additional partnership with Google Cloud brings together Adobe's creative expertise with Google's advanced AI models, including Gemini, Veo, and Imagen. Through the partnership, Adobe customers will have access to Google's latest AI models, integrated directly into Adobe apps like Firefly, Photoshop, Express, Premiere, and more.

The announcement follows Adobe's new partnership with YouTube, which will empower creators worldwide to produce content and grow their audiences. The partnership brings Premiere';s video editing tools to YouTube Shorts through a new creation space, Create for YouTube Shorts, coming to the Premiere mobile app, enabling creators to edit, publish, and share videos directly to YouTube Shorts.

In addition, creators will now have the full power of Premiere mobile at their fingertips, including pro-level editing tools, studio-quality audio with Generative Sound Effects, Firefly-powered AI features to generate unique assets, and more.

Firefly's new, audio and video tools include Generate Soundtrack for creating fully licensed audio tracks, Generate Speech for voiceovers, and a timeline-based AI video editor. New models in Adobe Firefly include the new Image Model 5, which generates images in native 4MP resolution and handles prompt-based editing in everyday language. An expanding ecosystem of partner models now includes ElevenLabs, Google, Luma AI, OpenAI, Runway, Topaz Labs and more. Adobe also announced new Firefly Custom Models, which empower creators to generate a series of assets in their own style.

Adobe also previewed Project Moonlight in Firefly, a conversational interface powered by agentic AI that can work across Adobe's apps and draws insights from creators' social channels to help them brainstorm ideas and create content faster. With Project Moonlight, creators can deploy an agent to help them go from concept to creation in minutes, simply by describing in their own words what they want to accomplish, or how they want something to look and feel. Creators can ask their AI assistant for personalized advice, suggestions and assistance and stay in ultimate control.

Adobe also introduced other Firefly tools that streamline every stage of the creative process, from brainstorming and visualizing ideas, to image, audio and video generation and editing, to producing fully finished assets at scale.

In Firefly Boards, Adobe's collaborative, AI-powered ideation surface, creators can now move from inspiration to concept with new features that offer greater control and creative flexibility. New Rotate Object capabilities enable creators to convert 2D images into 3D where they can position objects and people in different poses and rotate them to show different perspectives. New PDF exporting and bulk image downloading streamline the process of organizing and collaborating on visual concepts across projects.

New updates to Firefly Boards add to a suite of new tools Adobe recently introduced, including Presets for generating images in diverse styles with a single click and Generative Text Edit for instantly changing the text in a photo or other visual asset.

Adobe is also expanding access of Firefly Creative Production directly in the Firefly app. Firefly Creative Production is an AI-powered batch editing solution that empowers creative professionals and their teams to edit thousands of images at once, automatically replacing backgrounds, applying consistent color grading, and cropping in a no-code interface.</p

Adobe's Firefly models include the new, commercially safe Firefly Image Model 5, its most advanced image generation and editing model yet. Able to generate images in native 4MP resolution without upscaling, Firefly's latest model excels at photorealistic details that capture lighting and texture. Image Model 5 generates lifelike portraits of people with anatomic accuracy and achieves major advancements in complex, multi-layered compositions and natural movement.

Firefly Image Model 5 brings image generation and editing together, powering Firefly's new Prompt to Edit tool that empowers creators to describe how they want to edit an image in their own words. Additionally, the new model will power Layered Image Editing for precise, context-aware compositing that keeps every change perfectly coherent.

Adobe Firefly added new partner models including ElevenLabs Multilingual v2, which excels at generating voiceovers and Topaz Bloom for image upscaling. These join other models from across the industry, including Black Forest Labs Flux 1.1, Google's Veo 3.1, Imagen 4 and Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Bana), Ideogram 3.0, Luma AI's Ray3, Moonvalley's Marey, OpenAI's GPT Image, Pika, Runway's Gen-4 and Aleph, and more.

Adobe is also bringing Firefly Custom Models to creators directly in the Firefly app. Firefly Custom Models empower creators to personalize their own AI models to generate assets with visual consistency in their own, unique style.

Adobe also used the conference to introduce an AI Assistant in Adobe Express. The AI Assistant in Express brings contextual and semantic understanding of design elements to deliver recommendations. People can move seamlessly between conversational creation with the AI Assistant and hands-on editing with tools in Adobe Express, like sliders and color selector,. The AI Assistant in Express lets people generate edits on any layer of a design, including fonts, images and backgrounds, while keeping the rest of the design intact.

The Express platform that powers AI Assistant supports integrations across leading chatbot platforms, providing people with more choices in where they create with Adobe Express through conversation. Adobe also introduced the new Dev MCP Server for Adobe Express Add-ons, empowering anyone to build new Adobe Express features and integrations with a conversational interface.

The AI innovations and models in Adobe's flagship Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Lightroom, Premiere, and ;Illustrator, empower creative professionals with greater precision and control. These innovations include one-click tools for compositing and masking and new performance upgrades across apps. Adobe introduced new image upscaling and prompt generation in Firefly Boards, its collaborative AI ideation space along with new Firefly Creative Production for bulk editing thousands of images at once.

Adobe showcased the new AI Assistant in Photoshop on the web, powered by agentic AI, along with conversational AI assistants in Adobe Express and Adobe Firefly. The new AI Assistant delivers even more power, control and potential time-savings, enabling creative professionals to chat with the assistant and instruct it to take on a series of creative tasks, provide personalized recommendations and offer tutorials for accomplishing complex creative work. It’s easy to switch between conversations with the assistant and manual tools like sliders to adjust brightness and contrast, giving creative professionals more control.

New AI capabilities across Creative Cloud apps include the following:

Generative Fill with partner models in Photoshop: Enhanced results in Generative Fill with new partner AI models, including Google Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, Black Forest Labs FLUX.1 Kontext, and Firefly Image Models to enable creative professionals to make precise, instructional edits to add, remove, or modify content with simple prompts, while preserving the coherence and visual harmony of a scene.

Generative Upscale in Photoshop: Instant resolution enhancements now include the option to leverage Topaz Labs' AI to upscale small, cropped or low-resolution images into 4K with realistic detail.

Harmonize in Photoshop: Seamlessly blends people or objects into new scenes, matching light, color, and tone.

AI Object Mask in Premiere: Automatically identifies and isolates people and objects in video frames so they can be edited and tracked. Object Mask makescolor grading, blurring, and adding special effects to a moving background quicker and easier.

Rectangle, Ellipse and Pen Masking in Premiere: Precision tools for isolating specific areas of a video frame, so that video professionals can make targeted adjustments, add effects and make corrections.

Fast Vector Mask in Premiere: A redesigned masking tool that offers faster tracking, bi-directional tracking, and 3D perspective tracking.

Assisted Culling in Lightroom: A highly customizable tool that helps creative professionals identify the best images in large photo collections and filter for different levels of focus, angles, and sharpness.

Adobe is bringing more than 100 new innovations to the latest Creative Cloud release, along with performance upgrades.

Adobe offers creative professionals the choice to use industry's top AI models for video, audio, imaging and design directly in its creative tools. Customers can ideate and create with a choice of Adobe Firefly models, models from its partners, and new, personalized Firefly Custom Models.

