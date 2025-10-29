Grammarly Rebrands as Superhuman, Introduces Superhuman Suite and Superhuman Go

Grammarly is changing its company name to Superhuman, uniting Grammarly and acquired technologies from Coda and Superhuman under one brand.

The new Superhuman suite includes four products: Grammarly's writing partner, Coda's all-in-one workspace, Superhuman Mail's intelligent inbox, and a new product called Superhuman Go, an artificial intelligence assistant that brings proactive suggestions to users wherever they work, harnessing a team of first- and third-party AI agents that understand work context and eliminate busywork.

"Superhuman represents a fundamental shift in how we think about AI at work," said Shishir Mehrotra, CEO of Superhuman, in a statement. "The name Superhuman reflects our belief that AI should amplify human capability, not replace it or force people to adapt to its limitations. Our vision is AI that makes every person better by working everywhere they work, understanding how they actually work, and bringing them what they need at the right time, so people can stop managing tools and start focusing on work that matters."

Superhuman Go works across every tab and tool where work happens, offering proactive help and connecting to more than 100 apps to deliver the right information at the right moment. With real-time suggestions, Go can orchestrate a team of AI agents that can work directly in users' documents, draft in their voice, and handle repetitive tasks.

When responding to an important customer email, Go can pull account details from the CRM, remind users of recent support tickets, and ensure they sound professional. During meeting preparations, Go can remind users what they discussed last time, the work they promised to finish, and the topics they said they'd cover. And when dealing with an incoming customer issue that needs a fix from engineering, Go can summarize the problem and file a bug so engineering can get right to it. And for chats that need synchronous discussion, Go can find when everyone is free, book the time, and keep teams on track.

"We built Superhuman Go because we believe AI should reduce friction, not create it," said Noam Lovinsky, chief product officer of Superhuman, in a statement. "While other AI tools ask you to change how you work, Go learns how you work and meets you there. It's the difference between having an AI tool you have to remember to use and having an AI partner that's actively working with you."

Superhuman Go is launching with dozens of agents in the Superhuman Agent Store, including connector, partner, and Grammarly writing agents. These agents help users plan, start, and execute important work, from retrieving information to generating content to providing expert feedback and include the following:

Connector agents, which bring real-time context from email, documents, tickets, chat, and more, helping answer questions or take actions in a single always-on interface. Connector agents available today include Google Workspace tools, Microsoft Outlook, Atlassian Jira, and Atlassian Confluence, among others.

Grammarly writing agents, which provide targeted assistance for specific writing challenges, from inspiration to subject matter expertise to checking originality to predicting reader reactions to providing tailored feedback.

Partner agents, which provide tailored assistance for specific needs and tasks. Partner agents available today include Common Room, Fireflies, Latimer, Parallel, Radical Candor, Quizlet, and Speechify, with agents coming soon from Saifr, Napkin AI, Smart Brevity by Axios HQ, and more.

The Superhuman Agents SDK, now in closed developer beta, also enables users to build their own connected agents, which can proactively provide information, suggest changes, and take actions across the more than 1 million applications and websites where Go works.