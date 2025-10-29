Wunderkind Launches Audiences for Meta

Wunderkind, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence decisioning platform for personalized marketing at scale, today launched Wunderkind Audiences for Meta, enabling companies to activate high-intent, first-party segments directly in Meta Ads Manager.

"Identity is the new performance layer, and now it extends all the way into Meta," said Richard Jones, chief revenue officer of Wunderkind, in a statement. "We're not just exporting segments, we're plugging AI decisioning and our identity graph into the most powerful paid social engine in the world, finally giving brands a way to scale precision targeting without relying on cookies or generic look-alikes."

Audiences for Meta combines identity data with AI-powered segmentation to dynamically build and deploy audiences based on real user behavior—cart abandoners, lapsed loyalty members, affinity-driven browsers, and more.

Wunderkind's direct API integration ensures real-time audience updates. Built on consent-based, first-party data, the solution respects privacy while giving marketers full control.