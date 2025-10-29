Paytronix Releases Journey Builder

Paytronix today launched Journey Builder, an artificial intelligence-powered campaign automation tool that enables marketers to create sophisticated, multi-touchpoint guest journeys in minutes.

Journey Builder is the first release in Paytronix's enhanced Guest Engagement Suite, a unified platform that helps restaurants and convenience stores build lasting relationships through automation, real-time insights, and intelligent personalization. It helps marketers set up multi-touchpoint campaigns that adapt to each guest's individual behavior and preferences.

"For nearly 25 years, we've earned the trust of restaurant and convenience store brands by staying focused and innovating along lines that matter most to our customers as they serve their guests," said Nonita Verma, general manager of Paytronix, in a statement. "Our clients have limited bandwidth for complicated tools or disconnected systems. The Guest Engagement Suite evolution represents our commitment to evolving alongside their needs, giving them integrated solutions that work seamlessly together and deliver real results, so they can focus on what they do best: building lasting relationships with their guests."

Marketers access Journey Builder via the Paytronix Campaign Center dashboard, which tracks customer journeys and campaign impact in real time. Journey Builder enables companies to do the following:

Build multi-touchpoint campaigns, from welcome series to win-back offers to birthday promotions, using simple drag-and-drop visual elements. Journey Builder integrates seamlessly with Paytronix's segmentation capabilities, enabling marketers to target the right guests at the right time.

Maximize ROI with intelligent personalization. Journey Builder's decision logic ensures marketing spend goes where it matters most. The tool automatically adjusts messaging based on individual engagement patterns.

Optimize campaigns with strategic follow-ups. Trigger personalized messages based on time increments (minutes, days, weeks) or specific guest behaviors (visits, clicks, views, redemptions), allowing companies to nurture relationships throughout the entire customer lifecycle.