Amperity Launches Real-Time Profiles
Amperity, a customer data cloud provider, today unveiled Real-Time Profiles, enabling companies to connect every live customer signal with the full historical profile for real-time personalization.
With Real-Time Profiles, companies can recognize customers in the exact moment they engage, understand the full context of their relationship, and act instantly with relevant offers, content, or service. Real-Time Profiles enables in-session personalization and triggering meaningful actions at the perfect moment.
"Real-time insights are now the difference between generic engagement and true one-to-one personalization," said Grigori Melnik, chief product officer of Amperity, in a statement. "Brands need to act at the speed of the customer. Real-Time Profiles bring together everything a brand knows about a person, past and present, so every interaction feels immediate, contextual, and meaningful."
