Amperity Launches Real-Time Profiles

Amperity, a customer data cloud provider, today unveiled Real-Time Profiles, enabling companies to connect every live customer signal with the full historical profile for real-time personalization.

With Real-Time Profiles, companies can recognize customers in the exact moment they engage, understand the full context of their relationship, and act instantly with relevant offers, content, or service. Real-Time Profiles enables in-session personalization and triggering meaningful actions at the perfect moment.