DeltaStream Unveils Next-Generation Fusion Platform for Real-Time Analytics

DeltaStream, providers of a serverless stream processing platform, has released DeltaStream Fusion, its unified streaming data platform that brings streaming, real-time, and batch analytics together in a single, serverless experience.

DeltaStream Fusion is available on Microsoft Azure. With enhanced artificial intelligence-driven features and new product capabilities, including the ability to power generative AI applications and agents with real-time context, DeltaStream empowers companies to unlock real-time intelligence from their data, unify analytics pipelines, accelerate time to insight, and reduce operational costs.

DeltaStream Fusion is architected to deliver trustworthy and contextual insights in real time. It lets any team write once in SQL and automatically selects the optimal engine. Key innovations include the following:

AI-assisted pipeline creation with SQL.

Unified engine orchestration across Apache Flink, Spark and ClickHouse.

Serverless architecture.

Cost optimization

Built-in observability and governance.