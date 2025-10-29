DeltaStream Unveils Next-Generation Fusion Platform for Real-Time Analytics
DeltaStream, providers of a serverless stream processing platform, has released DeltaStream Fusion, its unified streaming data platform that brings streaming, real-time, and batch analytics together in a single, serverless experience.
DeltaStream Fusion is available on Microsoft Azure. With enhanced artificial intelligence-driven features and new product capabilities, including the ability to power generative AI applications and agents with real-time context, DeltaStream empowers companies to unlock real-time intelligence from their data, unify analytics pipelines, accelerate time to insight, and reduce operational costs.
DeltaStream Fusion is architected to deliver trustworthy and contextual insights in real time. It lets any team write once in SQL and automatically selects the optimal engine. Key innovations include the following:
- AI-assisted pipeline creation with SQL.
- Unified engine orchestration across Apache Flink, Spark and ClickHouse.
- Serverless architecture.
- Cost optimization
- Built-in observability and governance.
"Enterprises across verticals are struggling to stream data, but complexity and cost are holding them back from getting actionable, real-time insights," said Hojjat Jafarpour, founder and CEO of DeltaStream, in a statement. "DeltaStream is tackling this problem head on with its unified data streaming platform. DeltaStream Fusion eliminates tool sprawl, reduces operating costs, and enables every team to go from raw data to action in seconds."