HGS Launches Interaction Intelligence

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a provider of digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services, has launched Interaction Intelligence, an artificial intelligence solution based on the HGS Agent X framework that transforms quality assurance from a routine customer service function into a strategic asset that delivers actionable insights and intelligence.

HGS's Interaction Intelligence enables companies to analyze nearly 100 percent of customer interactions across channels. This comprehensive data capture and analysis platform fuses conversational, behavioral, and operational metrics in real time, providing deep visibility into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty drivers.

The solution measures tone, empathy, accuracy, and procedural adherence at scale.