HGS Launches Interaction Intelligence
Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a provider of digital experience, business process management (BPM), and digital media services, has launched Interaction Intelligence, an artificial intelligence solution based on the HGS Agent X framework that transforms quality assurance from a routine customer service function into a strategic asset that delivers actionable insights and intelligence.
HGS's Interaction Intelligence enables companies to analyze nearly 100 percent of customer interactions across channels. This comprehensive data capture and analysis platform fuses conversational, behavioral, and operational metrics in real time, providing deep visibility into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty drivers.
The solution measures tone, empathy, accuracy, and procedural adherence at scale.
"Interaction Intelligence exemplifies HGS's commitment to innovation-led growth and market leadership in AI-powered customer experience. By turning the traditional QA function into a dynamic, data-driven engine for strategic decision-making, we unlock new value streams for our clients and enhance our own competitive advantage," said Venkatesh Korla, global CEO of HGS, in a statement. "This launch positions us strongly to capitalize on increasing CX transformation investments within a rapidly growing market, driving sustained returns for our clients."
