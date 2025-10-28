Treasure Data Launches AI Marketing Cloud

Treasure Data today launched Treasure Data AI Marketing Cloud, unifying customer data, artificial intelligence agents, and intelligent activation to help marketers deliver hyper-personalized experiences across every channel.

"Treasure Data AI Marketing Cloud is built on the world's most trusted customer data foundation, helping brands turn data into intelligence, intelligence into engagement, and engagement into measurable growth and guaranteed ROI," said Kaz Ohta, CEO and co-founder of Treasure Data, in a statement.

Treasure Data AI Marketing Cloud is AI-native and embedded with Treasure Data's Intelligent CDP. Companies can extend it with their preferred tools and ecosystems, connecting seamlessly with data warehouses, analytics platforms, and activation partners.

AI Marketing Cloud also unifies all of Treasure Data's AI Suites, which are designed for marketing professionals and powered by agents developed in Treasure Data's AI Agent Foundry. Every Suite operates directly on the Diamond Record, ;a complete, trusted view of every customer, enabling enterprises to predict and personalize.

AI Marketing Cloud includes the following:

Engagement AI Suite for lifecycle marketers to orchestrate enterprise-scale cross-channel engagement with AI-driven audience intelligence. Lifecycle teams can orchestrate timely, personalized journeys that drive retention and growth. Components include the following:

Engage Studio: Drag-and-drop orchestration for campaigns across email, SMS, and mobile.



Real-time Triggers: React instantly to customer behaviors with automated engagement.



AI Signals: AI-driven insights that detect intent, analyze RFM (Recency, Frequency, and Monetary value), and predict Next Best Action and Next Best Product.



ROI Reporting Agent: Dedicated AI analyst for marketing performance and ROI.

Creative AI Suite, which empowers marketers to generate on-brand creative assets and campaign storytelling with generative AI, accelerating production of personalized content. This suite includes the following:

Email Text Agent: Seamlessly generate customized subject lines, body copy, and imagery for emails delivered by the Engagement AI Suite.



Image Generation Agent: Seamlessly generate strategic imagery selection across all campaign elements.



Brand Guideline Agent: Ensure every piece of brand collateral adheres to established guidelines, protecting brand integrity.



Image Remix Agent: Deliver AI-curated product visuals that align with each individual's tastes.



Background Removal Agent: Remove backgrounds from images instantly to support design needs.

Personalization AI Suite for web and digital experience marketers, which delivers real-time web personalization by combining AI-driven signals with historical first-party data, helping digital marketers optimize onsite experiences and lift conversions. The Suite's Personalization API Calls and Real-time Triggers enable teams to provide localized information to website visitors, serve dynamic home page and category pages, and include personalized cross-sells at checkout.

Treasure Data also announced Treasure Data Agent Hub, a catalog of AI Agents to enhance customer experience across marketing, CX, service, data, and commerce teams.