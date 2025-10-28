ZoomInfo Partners with Markaaz
ZoomInfo, providers of the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform, has partnered with Markaaz, a business identity and intelligence platform provider, to deliver a data solution that unifies sales intelligence with credit and risk data.
The partnership integrates ZoomInfo's real-time commercial insights, intent signals, and artificial intelligence agents with Markaaz's continuously verified intelligence on more than 542 million businesses across 200 countries. This allows businesses to consolidate and standardize on a unified platform that seamlessly connects prospecting, onboarding, verification and ongoing monitoring.
ZoomInfo's AI agents research accounts, monitor signals, surface next-best actions, and update CRM fields, while Markaaz's platform provides the critical business identity verification, compliance checks and risk monitoring.
"ZoomInfo's reach and Fortune 500 relationships give Markaaz the scale to connect trusted businesses worldwide with unmatched speed and precision," said Hany Fam, founder and CEO of Markaaz, in a statement. "Together, we're setting a new benchmark for data management, helping enterprises operate with agility, expand globally and grow securely while meeting the most stringent compliance requirements."
"Enterprise companies have been forced to choose between modern go-to-market platforms and legacy providers of credit and risk data," said Henry Schuck, CEO of ZoomInfo, in a statement. "This partnership eliminates that tradeoff. Together, ZoomInfo and Markaaz deliver AI-powered capabilities and real-time insights that provide both the frontline sales activation AND enterprise-grade credit and risk intelligence that companies need to compete today."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned