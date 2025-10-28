ZoomInfo Partners with Markaaz

ZoomInfo, providers of the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform, has partnered with Markaaz, a business identity and intelligence platform provider, to deliver a data solution that unifies sales intelligence with credit and risk data.

The partnership integrates ZoomInfo's real-time commercial insights, intent signals, and artificial intelligence agents with Markaaz's continuously verified intelligence on more than 542 million businesses across 200 countries. This allows businesses to consolidate and standardize on a unified platform that seamlessly connects prospecting, onboarding, verification and ongoing monitoring.

ZoomInfo's AI agents research accounts, monitor signals, surface next-best actions, and update CRM fields, while Markaaz's platform provides the critical business identity verification, compliance checks and risk monitoring.