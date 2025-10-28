Scorpion Launches Convert

Scorpion, a provider of digital marketing and technology for local businesses, has launched Scorpion Convert, an intake and conversion tool that helps businesses instantly respond to and qualify leads.

Convert provides artificial intelligence voice and messaging assistants that work 24/7 across phone, text, chat, and forms, responding instantly and helping move leads forward.

"Convert was built to solve a real problem we see every day: local businesses doing everything right to generate leads but still missing out on revenue from leads that go unanswered," said Rustin Kretz, founder and CEO of Scorpion, in a statement. "Convert gives them a way to stay responsive around the clock to turn more inquiries into revenue while saving time for their team."

Built on thousands of real intake conversations, Convert uses AI to engage naturally with prospects. It integrates with popular CRM and practice management systems like ServiceTitan, Clio, and others for real-time scheduling.

Convert is customized to match businesses' unique needs, including how inquiries are handled, scripts are delivered, and leads are qualified.