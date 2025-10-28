Vivun Launches Ava Assist for Sales Reps

Vivun has released Ava Assist to help sales teams unlock instant capacity and improve execution across every stage of the sales process.

Powered by Vivun's Sales Reasoning Model, Ava Assist empowers sellers before, during, and after their meetings.

"With Ava Assist, we're giving every rep the power to operate at their best throughout the entire sales process," said Matt Darrow, CEO and co-founder of Vivun, in a statement. "Whether preparing for a meeting, navigating a live conversation, or following up afterward, Ava delivers real-time support that unlocks instant capacity for teams and fundamentally changes how selling gets done."

Ava works side by side with reps to eliminate low-value work and amplify human performance. By combining real-time reasoning, contextual understanding, and multi-modal interaction via text, voice, or avatar, Ava provides proactive support and understands the nuances of B2B selling, providing contextual guidance that adapts to each opportunity.

Ava Assist helps sales reps do the following: