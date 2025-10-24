MessageGears Adds Dynamic Data Variables and Nested Data Filters

MessageGears, a data activation and engagement platform provider, has launched dynamic data variables and nested data filters to help companies with segmentation.

"By simplifying complex segmentation workflows and reducing the need for manual upkeep or engineering dependencies, we're turning advanced targeting strategies into realistic, everyday tools for teams with limited time, resources, and budgets," said John McGrath, senior product manager at MessageGears, in a statement. "Our customers want practical innovations that make their lives easier and their campaigns more impactful, and MessageGears remains focused on delivering that."

Dynamic data variables transform the static lists used as a means of filtering audiences by specific attributes into continuously refreshed resources, enabling marketing teams to decide exactly what data is relevant to their campaigns and when they need it. Whether it's product catalogs, subscription plans, campaign codes, or store locations, marketers can create as many dynamic variables as they need.

With nested data filters, marketers can create audiences using nuanced, structured data directly from their warehouses and filter on multiple arrays and objects, such as recent purchases, search history, campaign memberships, and order details, simultaneously. Marketers can filter inside nested fields using multi-layered logic, layer multiple conditions, apply AND/OR rules, and instantly preview audience sizes.