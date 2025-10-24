Prove Launches Verified Agent Solution

Prove, a digital identity solutions provider, has launched Prove Verified Agent to secure the emerging $1.7 trillion agentic commerce market.

Prove Verified Agent provides the trust and verification layer for autonomous agents acting on behalf of consumers and businesses, creating an end-to-end chain of custody that links verified identity, intent, payment credentials, and consent backed by cryptographic proof.

Prove Verified Agent extends the Prove Identity Graph into the agentic ecosystem. It creates a persistent digital identity anchor that binds attributes, such as phone numbers, national IDs, and payment credentials, to verified humans and businesses. It then issues signed digital credentials to authorized agents and provides relying parties with complementary cryptographic functions to instantly verify those credentials in real time.

The solution launches with initial support for AP2 and will be enhanced to be protocol-agnostic.

Every interaction is co-signed by both user and merchant keys, creating an audit-grade consent and outcome log. This provides cryptographic evidence for dispute resolution, chargeback protection, and regulatory reporting. A live registry of agent publishers, relying parties, merchants, payment networks, and CDNs serves as a shared source of truth.