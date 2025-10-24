Typeform Launches AI Engagement Platform
Typeform launched its AI engagement platform built on insights from more than 1 billion anonymized responsesand able to bring together forms, automation, and data to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) capture data and turn responses into results within a unified system.
"This launch represents a defining moment not only for Typeform, but for the millions of small businesses ready to harness AI," said Aleks Bass, chief product officer of Typeform, in a statement. "With this evolution, we're democratizing automation and intelligence, giving every team superpowers once reserved for enterprises."
Unveiled at Typeforum 2025, Typeform's virtual product launch event, the new capabilities include the following:
- Typeform AI, which creates forms and workflows trained on insights from more than 1 billion anonymized responses, all from a chat-based prompt. It optimizes structure, tone, and flow to maximize completion rates and data quality.
- FAQ with AI and Clarify with AI, with which form-embedded intelligence answers customer questions in real time, using context trained directly on company content.
- Video & Audio Blocks that enable respondents to engage through video, voice, or text.
- Contacts, which organize and segment the people behind every response for a unified view across all forms and connected data sources.
- Automations, to follow up instantly with personalized workflows that engage customers and convert leads.
- Enrichment & Follow-ups that combine first-party responses with insights from trusted third-party sources, supporting both B2B and B2C data.
- Smart Insights that instantly summarize and interpret responses.
- Payments integration to accept PayPal, Stripe, and other payment methods directly within Typeform.