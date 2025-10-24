Typeform Launches AI Engagement Platform

Typeform launched its AI engagement platform built on insights from more than 1 billion anonymized responsesand able to bring together forms, automation, and data to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) capture data and turn responses into results within a unified system.

"This launch represents a defining moment not only for Typeform, but for the millions of small businesses ready to harness AI," said Aleks Bass, chief product officer of Typeform, in a statement. "With this evolution, we're democratizing automation and intelligence, giving every team superpowers once reserved for enterprises."

Unveiled at Typeforum 2025, Typeform's virtual product launch event, the new capabilities include the following: