Responsive Drops Fall 2025 Release

Responsive, a provider of strategic response management solutions, has launched its Fall 2025 Release, introducing new artificial intelligence agents, a no-code Agent Studio, and market intelligence tools.

New capabilities in this release include the following:

Fit Analysis Agent, which instantly reviews RFPs to surface key requirements, risks, and red flags, delivering a transparent fit score.

Executive Summary Agent, which automatically crafts summaries that align proposals with buyer priorities.

Agent Studio, the next evolution of Responsive's no-code environment that enables teams to design and deploy custom agents that analyze, interpret, and share insights.

Content Health Dashboard, which gives organizations a clear, actionable view of their knowledge base, measuring accuracy, freshness, duplication, and compliance, and recommending improvements to keep knowledge trusted and response-ready.

Keyword Trends, which unearths real-time market insight, surfacing emerging buyer priorities and demand signals based on questions buyers pose in bids and assessments.