Responsive Drops Fall 2025 Release
Responsive, a provider of strategic response management solutions, has launched its Fall 2025 Release, introducing new artificial intelligence agents, a no-code Agent Studio, and market intelligence tools.
New capabilities in this release include the following:
- Fit Analysis Agent, which instantly reviews RFPs to surface key requirements, risks, and red flags, delivering a transparent fit score.
- Executive Summary Agent, which automatically crafts summaries that align proposals with buyer priorities.
- Agent Studio, the next evolution of Responsive's no-code environment that enables teams to design and deploy custom agents that analyze, interpret, and share insights.
- Content Health Dashboard, which gives organizations a clear, actionable view of their knowledge base, measuring accuracy, freshness, duplication, and compliance, and recommending improvements to keep knowledge trusted and response-ready.
- Keyword Trends, which unearths real-time market insight, surfacing emerging buyer priorities and demand signals based on questions buyers pose in bids and assessments.
"Responsive has evolved from helping teams move faster to helping them work smarter," said AJ Sunder, co-founder and chief product officer of Responsive, in a statement. "The enterprises that win are those that turn their knowledge and buyer insight into real intelligence that drives action."