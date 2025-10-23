Anonymised Partners with Index Exchange

Anonymised, a privacy-enhancing technology company specialising in incremental targeting and measurement of ID-less audiences, has partnered with Index Exchange, a supply-side platform (SSP) provider, to pioneer supply-side targeting, measurement and optimization. Index Exchange is the first SSP to integrate Anonymised's data and custom algorithms as a containerized solution to unlock closed-loop optimization of programmatic campaigns on the supply side.?

This integration allows Anonymised's custom algorithms to run natively within Index Marketplaces, applying its logic at the point of impression before the bid request is sent to a demand-side platform. By adding decisioning closer to the supply side, the partnership helps media owners unlock more value from their inventory and enables marketers to improve campaign performance in ID-less environments. It reduces reliance on external identifiers, supporting incremental reach and more efficient optimization in low-bid environments.