Anonymised Partners with Index Exchange
Anonymised, a privacy-enhancing technology company specialising in incremental targeting and measurement of ID-less audiences, has partnered with Index Exchange, a supply-side platform (SSP) provider, to pioneer supply-side targeting, measurement and optimization. Index Exchange is the first SSP to integrate Anonymised's data and custom algorithms as a containerized solution to unlock closed-loop optimization of programmatic campaigns on the supply side.?
This integration allows Anonymised's custom algorithms to run natively within Index Marketplaces, applying its logic at the point of impression before the bid request is sent to a demand-side platform. By adding decisioning closer to the supply side, the partnership helps media owners unlock more value from their inventory and enables marketers to improve campaign performance in ID-less environments. It reduces reliance on external identifiers, supporting incremental reach and more efficient optimization in low-bid environments.
"Partnering with Index Exchange represents a significant advancement in making high-quality, incremental audiences accessible and performant at scale," said Mattia Fosci, CEO of Anonymised, in a statement. "It is a fundamental step toward making our unique, high-quality data interoperable with the programmatic ecosystem. Anonymised and Index Exchange are boosting revenue across channels such as Safari, iOS, and CTV, all without compromising user privacy."
"We believe the future of programmatic lies in intelligent decisioning on the sell side, applying data, custom algorithms, and business logic before the bid request ever leaves the exchange," said Paul Zovighian, vice president of marketplaces at Index Exchange, in a statement. "Our partnership with Anonymised brings this vision to life, enabling privacy-focused, performance-driven targeting across ID-less environments. It's a strong example of how Index Marketplaces empowers our partners to innovate and drive better outcomes, helping publishers unlock more value and giving marketers smarter, more efficient ways to reach their audiences."