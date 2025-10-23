LiveRamp Expands Meta Insights Available to Retail Media Networks

LiveRamp has expanded the measurement capabilities that leverage its data collaboration network to deliver superior customer outcomes.

Retail media networks (RMNs) can now unlock new attribution insights from their Meta campaign investments through the LiveRamp Clean Room. By connecting Meta campaign results with their own first-party sales data, RMNs and their partners can see how off-property sites, including Meta, drive sales, orders, and return on ad spend across campaigns, brands, and products.

With LiveRamp's latest updates, RMNs can access insights from all partners, now including Meta. Coming soon, additional capabilities, such as incrementality, halo analysis, and new buyer insights, will further empower retailers and their suppliers to benchmark performance and prove the full value of their media strategies.