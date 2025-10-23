Cordial Joins the Shopper Context Protocol

Cordial, a marketing messaging systems provider, has joined the Shopper Context Protocol (SCP), an open, discoverable standard that lets companies and artificial intelligence systems preserve shopper context and intent across agentic ecosystems.

When OpenAI, Stripe, and Shopify launched the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) earlier this month, they enabled AI assistants to complete purchases autonomously. ACP defines how agents transact, but it doesn't understand who shoppers are, their histories with companies, or why they're buying in the first place. The context doesn';t carry across future sessions and channels. That missing layer is context, and SCP makes it portable.

SCP lets shopper preferences, loyalty, and behavioral intent travel safely across agents, channels, and retail platforms.