Informatica Updates Customer Success Offerings

Informatica, a cloud data management company, has enhanced its 2025 Customer Success Offerings to deliver faster return on investment, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and enable customers to realize greater business value from their investments in the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform.

New 2025 Success Offerings include the following:

Platform Insights, which offers personalized, data-driven recommendations.

Upgrade Intelligence, which provides predictive analytics to simplify release impact assessments and streamline testing.

Deployment Automation with governance and audit capabilities.

Business Impact Prioritization with faster target response times for high-impact incidents, now backed by automatic business impact analysis and 24x7 global coverage, so teams can restore services and service level agreements sooner.

Priority Event Assurance, enabling customers to receive proactive, dedicated technical support during high-impact business events, such as major product releases, production go-lives, and cloud migrations. Through risk assessments, real-time monitoring and expert engineer involvement, customers gain confidence and stability during mission-critical transitions.