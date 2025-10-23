Bloomreach and Uniform Unveil Conversational Commerce Framework

Bloomreach, a marketing personalization platforms provider, and Uniform, a composable digital experience platform provider, have collaborated on a turnkey artificial intelligence solution.

Powered by the Open Data Model from MACH Alliance, the solution combines composable technology and generative AI to help companies build conversational experiences that help them retain control of their customer relationships.

Built on Amazon Web Services, the solution aggregates product catalogs from multiple commerce platforms through Uniform and enriches them with AI-driven tagging, normalization, and metadata optimization. Then, the product data flows into Bloomreach Clarity, where it powers a fully conversational shopping interface, allowing customers to browse, compare, and shop via natural dialogue.