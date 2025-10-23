Bloomreach and Uniform Unveil Conversational Commerce Framework
Bloomreach, a marketing personalization platforms provider, and Uniform, a composable digital experience platform provider, have collaborated on a turnkey artificial intelligence solution.
Powered by the Open Data Model from MACH Alliance, the solution combines composable technology and generative AI to help companies build conversational experiences that help them retain control of their customer relationships.
Built on Amazon Web Services, the solution aggregates product catalogs from multiple commerce platforms through Uniform and enriches them with AI-driven tagging, normalization, and metadata optimization. Then, the product data flows into Bloomreach Clarity, where it powers a fully conversational shopping interface, allowing customers to browse, compare, and shop via natural dialogue.
"In just weeks, we've delivered a turnkey, composable solution that any multi-brand retailer can deploy today," said Andrew Kumar, global vice president of technology and ecosystem at Uniform, in a statement. "Brands don't need to hand their customer relationships over to the large-scale AI marketplaces. We've built a composable, generative AI solution that lets companies create their own conversational commerce experiences under their own brand and on their own terms."
"What we've built represents a fundamental shift in how brands can approach multi-brand commerce," said Xun Wang, chief technology officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "By leveraging the MACH Alliance's Open Data Model and combining it with generative AI throughout the stack, we've created something that typically would take months to develop. This was developed in just weeks, proving that composable architecture delivers real speed-to-market advantages."