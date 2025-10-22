Vibes Launches RCS Studio

Vibes, a mobile messaging systems provider, today launched RCS Studio, a turnkey platform to build, test and deploy app-like experiences over Rich Communication Services (RCS). With RCS Studio, developers can create their first interactive RCS flow for free and test it on devices in minutes.

Built on Vibes' carrier-grade infrastructure and direct carrier connections, RCS Studio combines delivery with a Connector Library that simplifies integration with business APIs and data sources. Developers can link systems such as order management, loyalty, and booking platforms into interactive RCS experiences.

RCS Studio is built around three core pillars: Agent Provisioning, Management & Compliance; Flow & Experience Building; and Message Routing & Delivery. It streamlines brand verification, agent onboarding, and carrier deployment while offering a visual, no-code environment for creating interactive customer experiences.

"RCS is bigger than messaging. It combines the reach and immediacy of SMS with the interactivity of mobile apps," said Brian Garofola, chief technology officer of Vibes, in a statement. "RCS Studio helps brands and developers unlock that potential, bringing app-like functionality directly into the native messaging experience."

RCS is the ascendent smartphone messaging format that delivers rich image and video visuals, scrolling carousels, one-tap actions and replies, and more.