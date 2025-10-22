Talkdesk Adds Agentic AI to Copilot and Integrates with Databricks

Talkdesk has updated Talkdesk Copilot with agentic artificial intelligence capabilities that allow customer service agents to request real-time assistance in highly complex situations.

The enhanced Copilot can understand multi-layered questions, synthesize information across systems, and deliver context-aware recommendations and actions .

Built on the Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform, Copilot now uses agentic reasoning to interpret the context of the conversation and generate answers from multiple knowledge sources. Agents remain in complete control, invoking Copilot when they need deeper insight or faster resolution, while ensuring every AI interaction is transparent, traceable, and governed by enterprise-grade security standards.

Agents can ask in plain language to access information, trigger actions, or complete workflows across systems, all without toggling screens or leaving their workspace. Copilot continues to work even after the customer conversation ends. It automatically summarizes interactions, captures key details, outlines next steps, and updates records, streamlining post-call work and providing an additional layer of operational efficiency to modern contact centers.

"With Talkdesk CXA, we're creating a new era of intelligent automation in which AI and people work together seamlessly to elevate every customer interaction," said Tiago Paiva, founder and CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "The new Copilot capabilities show how automation can empower agents to focus on what matters most: delivering meaningful outcomes for customers."

Talkdeskalso expanded its partnership with Databricks, which will power the data foundation for its Customer Experience Automation (CXA) platform, The Talkdesk and Databricks partnership delivers the following:

Unified intelligence: Talkdesk CXA AI Agents get real-time access to the full customer history across all channels through zero-copy integration with customer data.

Smarter automation: Rich, contextual data allows Talkdesk AI Agents to provide personalized, accurate, and adaptive responses.

Trusted AI foundation: The solution is built on a governed, enterprise-grade infrastructure that helps meet compliance, security, and explainability standards.