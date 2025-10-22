WestCX Launches Pharmacy Agentic AI Solution

WestCX has launched an agentic artificial intelligence solution that enables pharmacies to automate patient communications, improve medication adherence, and reduce operational strain.

Available through WestCX's Mosaicx and TeleVox brands, it blends conversational artificial intelligence with agentic capabilities to deliver personalized patient interactions across channels. The solution can answer repetitive inbound calls through conversational AI, tailor outreach based on patient behavior and context, and proactively manage prescription refills, pickup reminders, and vaccine outreach. Embedded analytics and AI-driven optimization refine performance over time.

It also equips patients with tools like smart map links to simplify pickups, integrated web payments for faster checkout, and pickup barcodes to reduce wait times in store.