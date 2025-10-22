Momentum Launches Deep Research

Momentum, a revenue orchestration platform provider, has launched Deep Research, a large-scale engine that gives strategic analysis by combining CRM and customer conversation data to help companies surface closed lost reasons and signals and predict churn risks, delivering instant, high-level insights while ensuring complete data compliance and zero data retention.

"Deep Research was built to replace the months-long consulting projects that cost companies hundreds of thousands of dollars yet still miss the reality buried inside first-party data," said Santiago Suarez Ordoñez, co-founder and CEO of Momentum, in a statement. "AI adoption may be up, but too often it is applied to the wrong problems. Deep Research is different. It uses AI to analyze the wealth of information from the most important data a company has, which is conversations and interactions they are having with customers and prospects every day. When you combine those insights with CRM data, you now can have a unique ability to hear the voice of the customer at scale that only your company has access to, including signals that point to expansion opportunities."

Deep Research highlights include the following:

"As the market rushes to apply AI to customer and competitive data, many tools are only now approaching capabilities that Momentum has long delivered to its customers," Ordoñez said. "This latest launch proves that consulting-level strategy can be delivered instantly, securely, and exclusively from a company's own customer data."

"With Deep Research, companies can finally stop outsourcing their own data for insight," said Jonathan Kvarfordt, head of go-to-market growth at Momentum, in a statement. "This platform empowers revenue teams to get value from AI where it matters most. Deep Research surfaces strategic intelligence competitors cannot access while staying fully compliant and secure. A company can do an in-depth closed lost/won analysis, a comprehensive competitive and market analysis based directly on customer conversations, and identify patterns across the organization, from new market readiness to competitive signals, within moments."