Amplitude Adds MCP and AI Agents

Digital analytics provider Amplitude has released Amplitude MCP (Model Context Protocol) server and the open beta program for its AI Agents.

The news means companies can now access Amplitude's behavioral data from within the AI environments they already use, like Claude, Cursor, or any MCP client. They can ask questions in plain language and get instant answers based on live Amplitude data.

"Behavioral context is one of the most critical inputs behind every great product and digital experience. The problem is AI tools are only as good as the context they leverage," said Wade Chambers, chief engineering officer of Amplitude, in a statement. "Amplitude already captures and organizes behavioral data across the full user journey, so by extending this into MCP-enabled environments like Claude, we're giving AI direct, governed access to that data. This makes the context instantly available and marks a major step toward the insights-to-actions loop becoming automatic."

In June, Amplitude launched a limited beta for its first series of AI Agents—intelligent assistants that continuously monitor product data, detect anomalies, and surface insights before teams even ask. That beta program opens up to all Amplitude customers, with the following two AI Agents available at launch:

Dashboard Agent: Automated dashboard analysis

Analyzes dashboards and summarizes changes in trends, metrics, and issues.

Surfaces trends that require immediate attention and detects key week-over-week or month-over-month shifts.

Performs root-cause analysis to identify segments or behaviors driving metric changes.

Enables follow-up analysis via natural language, generating new charts and answers automatically.

Pushes insights proactively to Slack, email, or directly within Amplitude.

Session Replay Agent: End-to-end qualitative analysis