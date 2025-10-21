Syndigo Releases Syndigo OpenAI Connect and Syndigo GEO

Syndigo, a provider of product experience management (PXM) and syndication solutions, has released Syndigo OpenAI Connect and Syndigo Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to ensure visibility, conversion, and loyalty in artificial intelligence shopping.

These new offerings enable companies to publish content directly into ChatGPT using OpenAI's Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) specifications and make it easier for large language models (LLMs) to search and display products.

"AI is redefining how commerce happens," said Tarun Chandrasekhar, president and chief product officer of Syndigo, in a statement. "Syndigo OpenAI Connect is our direct integration to ChatGPT and enables trusted, structured product data to flow seamlessly into agentic commerce, while Syndigo GEO ensures that same accuracy and visibility across every emerging LLM platform. Together, these innovations position our customers to lead in the new era of AI shopping."

Syndigo OpenAI Connect delivers AI-ready product feeds with structured, ACP-compliant data covering essential product details such as IDs, titles, nutrition, allergens, sustainability information, pricing, and availability.

Syndigo GEO delivers enhanced media with contextual metadata, claims, certifications, and customer content, including ratings, reviews, summaries, and FAQs. Every product attribute includes built-in source, timestamp, and approval to ensure data integrity and trustworthiness.