Marchex Launches AI-Powered Solution for Senior Living Organizations

Marchex, a conversational intelligence provider, has launched the Marchex Senior Living Solution, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to help senior living organizations optimize marketing spend, understand the specific needs of every prospect, and surface the key reasons potential residents select or reject facilities.

Built on Marchex's AI-driven marketing and conversation intelligence platform, the Senior Living vertical solution converts everyday phone calls and other digital interactions from prospects into real-time actionable insights. With it, users can understand the potential of each inquiry and why families reach out, refine lead generation and ensure re-targeting campaigns exclude non-pipeline contacts, identify and categorize the intent and outcome of every conversation, optimize media spend toward high-quality leads, A/B test content on web pages, and augment their CRM and CDP with highly relevant structured data about every conversation.

The solution can also create alerts for missed appointments and route to another team member to review and potentially follow up with prospects with clear intent, detect recurring topics, such as insurance coverage, caregiver involvement or billing to guide marketing content and staff communication playbooks, track conversion metrics and customer satisfaction across multiple locations, and identify best practices that drive new residents and pinpoint areas for improvement.