Seismic’s Fall 2025 Release Introduces Aura AI Agents

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, today dropped its Fall 2025 product release, with new artificial intelligence agents integrated across the Seismic Enablement Cloud.

At the core of Seismic's Fall Release is a suite of three new specialized Aura Agents to help go-to-market (GTM) teams find answers, generate content, and act in the flow of work.

Seismic's Fall Release introduces the following:

Aura Chat, a conversational AI agent that helps teams search, learn, generate content, and take action using natural language, grounded in their organizations' trusted Seismic content.

Presentation Agent, embedded in Microsoft PowerPoint, to help; users build personalized, on-brand and on-message presentations using their team’s CRM data and approved content.

Analytics Agent, which answers reporting questions in plain language and links users directly to relevant self-service reports to dive deeper.

Multimodal Learning, which allows reps to upskill and learn using podcast-style content and in-context Q&A. Enablement teams can create derivative assets using source material.

Multilingual Support, allowing teams to chat with Aura in their preferred languages.