Cloud5 Sees Unprecedented Contact Center Employee Tenure

In an industry long known for high turnover, Cloud5 Communications, a provider of technology and communications solutions and services for more than 5,000 hotels, this month is celebrating 25-years of service from eight of its contact center employees.

"Our business is built on people serving people," said Jason Reid, senior vice president and general manager of the Cloud5 Contact Center business unit, in a statement. "Over 25 years, these agents have seen it and done it all, and they personify one of Cloud5's core advantages: the experience and know-how of our team that has been gained over a quarter century of customer relations."

The Cloud5 employees who are honored for their 25 years of service are:

Shelly Barton

Kathryn Cameron

Paula Cochrane

September Dykeman

Brenda Earle

Lesa McInnis

Trish Ross

Marisa Young

"I'm proud to celebrate these team members and their remarkable 25 years with Cloud5," said Mark Holzberg, president and CEO of Cloud5, in a statement. "I always say that what distinguishes our business from so many others is our people. I believe we have the best, most dedicated team around, and these eight employees exemplify that every day."

Based in Canada with a growing footprint in Johannesburg, South Africa, Cloud5’s contact center employs nearly 1,000 professionals who deliver a full suite of guest engagement services, including the following: