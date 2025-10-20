Calix Launches Calix Agent Workforce

Calix today launched the Calix Agent Workforce on its next-generation Broadband Platform, transforming marketing, customer service, subscriber communications, operations, and field technicians.

As part of the evolved Calix Platform, Calix Cloud will integrate an agentic workforce to support secure and trusted human-AI collaboration. Powered by the Calix Platform, these latest capabilities will augment capacity for broadband service providers.

In the next generation of its platform, Calix will embed agentic capabilities across Calix Service Cloud, Engagement Cloud, Operations Cloud, the CommandIQ mobile app, and the Field Service App. Together, these innovations enable BSPs to transform go-to-market strategies with deeper personalization, enhance operations with AI-guided workforce productivity, and streamline subscriber interactions with intelligent support.

With the next-generation Calix Platform, BSPs can activate AI agents across the following:

Marketing: With Engagement Cloud, AI-powered marketing agents combined with a simplified interface, expanded segmentation, and advanced intelligence will help BSP marketers generate personalized subscriber offers. These agents will analyze subscriber data and segment audiences to launch omnichannel campaigns.

Customer service: With Service Cloud, AI-powered service agents will support customer service representatives (CSRs) by augmenting their workflows and amplifying their productivity. When queried by a CSR, the service agent will draw from an aggregated knowledge base to deliver contextual answers.

Subscriber communications: With CommandIQ, AI-powered subscriber agents will support direct subscriber interactions, whether a subscriber calls or engages with an AI chat agent in a mobile app. These agents will seamlessly hand off to a CSR when needed to ensure fast, trusted solutions.

Operations: With Operations Cloud, AI-powered operations agents will work with experienced operations teams to monitor performance, offer context-specific optimizations, and automate troubleshooting.

Field technicians: With the Field Service App, AI-powered service agents will automate diagnostics, streamline troubleshooting, and optimize installations in real time, augmenting field teams with actionable insights and automated workflows,

"The Calix Agent Workforce is central to our mission to help service providers move beyond commoditization and lead with differentiated experiences. At a time of unprecedented opportunity in broadband, Calix is delivering the kind of transformation our customers have been waiting for, simplifying their business, innovating for their subscribers, and growing their value. These agentic agents, embedded in the next-generation Calix Broadband Platform, will act as a force multiplier across every part of a provider's business, including marketing, customer service, subscriber communications, operations, and field technicians. Blending human expertise with AI-driven precision, the Calix Agent Workforce will rapidly expand capacity and help our customers lead their markets," said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, in a statement.

Calix also introduced the next generation of the Calix Broadband Platform, fully evolved for agentic AI and purpose-built to address the workflow, data, security, and insight requirements of BSPs.

The next-generation Calix Platform will empower BSPs to do the following:

Simplify operations with agentic AI solutions purpose-built for broadband.

Innovate faster with intelligent decision-making agents and real-time insights delivering personalized subscriber experiences and launching new services.

Grow value for themselves and their communities by unlocking new revenue streams, maximizing ROI, future-proofing business models, and freeing BSPs from resource constraints.

The platform's insights engine, Calix Cloud, including Service Cloud, Operations Cloud, and Engagement Cloud, powers the BSPs' customer service, operations, and marketing.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers enable real-time contextualization and correlation of business data sources, like campaign management, trouble ticketing and workforce management systems, into the knowledge layer. An orchestration and trust layer enables automated, task-based agents to execute workflows across operations, marketing, customer service, field technicians, and subscriber communications. .

Central to the agentic AI Calix Platform is Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, including Vertex AI, Agent Development Kit, and Gemini.

The evolution of Calix Cloud on the Calix Platform is built on a secure, scalable foundation using Google Cloud's core technologies and will adhere to the principles of Google Cloud's Autonomous Network Operations framework. Calix leverages Google Kubernetes Engine for massive orchestration and deployment. Calix also uses Google Cloud's advanced data cloud services like Big Query for data lake management and Spanner to ensure all provider data is stored consistently and activated. This foundation is secured by Google's security capabilities, which unify and protect critical provider data.