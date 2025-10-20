Provus Launches Agentic AI Platform for Services Quoting

Provus, a provider of AI-powered services estimation, pricing, and quoting solutions, today released Provus AI, an agentic artificial intelligence platform to automate, optimize, and accelerate the revenue lifecycle for services-based companies.

Provus AI replaces manual processes and continuously learns from organizations' sales strategies, win rates, and market insights. It connects the dots across people, processes, and data, from internal systems to external intelligence and market dynamics.

Key features include the following:

AI agents trained to identify at-risk opportunities, recommend pricing and staffing changes, forecast outcomes 30-90 days out, and more. Customers can access five pre-built AI agents—Quote Optimizer, Deal Predictor, Proposal Response, Deal Rescue, and Provus Admin—or create custom their own AI agents.

Discovery Intelligence that transforms raw conversations and documents into structured outputs to compute a complete quote in minutes, surfacing risk signals, pain points, and coaching insights from sales calls.

Core Analysis that anchors the platform to companies' own data sources, including CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and professional services automation (PSA) systems, to spot margin risks before they become losses, track deal velocity to identify pipeline friction, and calculate win probability.

Field Intelligence that continuously scans external data sources, including LinkedIn, industry publications, and market databases, to track competitor activities in real time, analyze pricing patterns across the market, and identify regulatory changes or trends that impact deals.