Treasure Data Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency

Treasure Data, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency.

This specialization recognizes Treasure Data as an AWS Partner that possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI.

"In the new era of agentic marketing, Treasure Data is redefining one-to-one personalization to help global brands boost revenue and lower marketing costs," said Kaz Ohta, CEO and co-founder of Treasure Data, in a statement. "We're proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency. By leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides, we can help enterprises accelerate growth through hyper-personalized, AI-powered customer experiences."