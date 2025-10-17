Genesys and Scaled Cognition Partner on Agentic AI Customer Experience Orchestration
Genesys, a provider of cloud customer experience automation solutions, has partnered with Scaled Cognition, an artificial intelligence lab building specialized large action models (LAMs) for customer experience (CX) and enterprise workflows, to advance reliable agentic AI. Genesys has also invested in Scaled Cognition to support its growth and joint innovation.
Building on the Genesys Cloud platform and the LAM for CX workflows delivered by Scaled Cognition, the partnership will pair new model innovation from Scaled Cognition with Genesys Cloud, equipping organizations to create high-performing virtual agents that can execute complex tasks dependably, collaborate across AI and human teams, and meet compliance requirements.
The Scaled Cognition Agentic Pretrained Transformer (APT-1) large-action model uses technology that goes beyond traditional LLMs with the ability to eliminate hallucinations and help organizations maintain accuracy and alignment with enterprise policies. Through the collaboration, organizations will be able to translate business actions into deterministic behaviors.
"Trust, reliability, and performance are essential for organizations to embrace agentic AI," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer of Genesys, in a statement. "Our partnership with Scaled Cognition reinforces our commitment to leading the industry into the agentic era with systems that drive customer loyalty and increase operating efficiency. Together, we're helping organizations harness agentic AI to orchestrate customer experiences with the responsibility, governance and scale they need to succeed."
"Our partnership with Genesys marks an important evolution in customer experience, one of the most rapidly advancing and exciting areas of AI innovation. Together, we're combining the trust and global reach of Genesys with Scaled Cognition's specialized LAMs that are engineered for reliability and precision in enterprise CX. Our shared mission is to deliver trusted, transformative experiences that safeguard brand equity and help organizations worldwide realize the full potential of agentic AI," said Dan Roth, CEO of Scaled Cognition, in a statement.