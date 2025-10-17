NiCE Cognigy Launches AI Ops Center
NiCE has launched AI Ops Center, the operational backbone of the NiCE Cognigy platform to keep artificial intelligence agents always-on, reliable, secure, and business-ready.
The NiCE AI Ops Center delivers the control layer that enterprises need to run AI agents as dependable with a scalable infrastructure. It gives customer experience, operations, and technical teams a unified dashboard to monitor AI performance in real time, detect bottlenecks, and act before disruptions reach customers.
The NiCE Cognigy AI Ops Center also offers capabilities such as live visibility, proactive monitoring, instant error notifications, and root cause investigation.
"CX AI plays a central role in how organizations serve customers," said Philipp Heltewig, general manager of NiCE Cognigy and chief AI officer, in a statement. "With AI Ops Center, we're delivering peace of mind for CX leaders and operations teams, giving them the control and confidence they need to run AI agents as part of their core operations."