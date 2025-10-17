Proxima Partners with Microsoft Curate for Commerce

Proxima, providers of a data intelligence platform for marketing, is now leveraging Microsoft Curate for Commerce to enable advertisers to target their social-first, first-party e-commerce transaction-based audiences across Microsoft Monetize supply. These audience deals will be offered exclusively via Microsoft Advertising and can be activated via advertisers' demand-side platforms of choice.

Proxima's data intelligence analyzes aggregated first-party e-commerce activity and category-level shopping behaviors across the social commerce landscape. With signals spanning more than 73 million shoppers, 300 million purchases, and $30 billion in transaction volume, Proxima provides marketers with actionable context and insights into where demand is trending and how to engage likely buyers across Microsoft Advertising's owned and operated and partner supply.

With activation on Microsoft Curate for Commerce, marketers gain access to privacy-forward audience segments informed by deterministic commerce signals and incremental campaign performance powered by transactional data from real shopping outcomes.