Proxima Partners with Microsoft Curate for Commerce
Proxima, providers of a data intelligence platform for marketing, is now leveraging Microsoft Curate for Commerce to enable advertisers to target their social-first, first-party e-commerce transaction-based audiences across Microsoft Monetize supply. These audience deals will be offered exclusively via Microsoft Advertising and can be activated via advertisers' demand-side platforms of choice.
Proxima's data intelligence analyzes aggregated first-party e-commerce activity and category-level shopping behaviors across the social commerce landscape. With signals spanning more than 73 million shoppers, 300 million purchases, and $30 billion in transaction volume, Proxima provides marketers with actionable context and insights into where demand is trending and how to engage likely buyers across Microsoft Advertising's owned and operated and partner supply.
With activation on Microsoft Curate for Commerce, marketers gain access to privacy-forward audience segments informed by deterministic commerce signals and incremental campaign performance powered by transactional data from real shopping outcomes.
"Marketers want verified, deterministic purchase signals they can actually act on. Making Proxima available on Microsoft Curate for Commerce gives performance teams a direct line to high-intent audiences rooted in real transactions that deliver efficiency at scale," said Alex Song, founder and CEO of Proxima, in a statement. "Our focus is on delivering deterministic, actionable commerce intelligence while ensuring partner and consumer trust remain at the center."
"We're committed to helping advertisers connect with relevant audiences in ways that respect people's privacy and deliver personalized shopping experiences. Proxima's SKU-level purchase-based segments give our customers another option to reach likely buyers and improve campaign outcomes," said Betty Chung, head of curation for retail redia at Microsoft Advertising, in a statement.