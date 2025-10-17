Recurly Launches Fall Release

Recurly, a subscription growth platform provider, has launched its Fall Release to further help companies grow, retain, and scale subscribers.

Anchored by Recurly Compass, an artificial intelligence-powered subscription strategist, the release moves beyond static dashboards to help businesses unlock new revenue streams, anticipate subscriber behaviors, and launch growth plays in real time. It also includes a suite of more than 30 new features designed to help brands capitalize on the booming subscription economy.

"Product innovation is about breaking barriers to growth," said Priya Lakshminarayanan, chief product officer of Recurly, in a statement. "By deeply integrating agentic AI into the subscription journey, we're moving beyond reactive dashboards into proactive growth engines. Recurly Compass is your indispensable co-pilot, transforming billions of data points into personalized, proactive, and prescriptive intelligence."

Recurly's Fall Release delivers the following tools:

The new Recurly Compass Assistant, an AI decision engine that goes beyond simply providing insights. It helps teams by generating API snippets with natural language chat and launching growth plays, adjusting pricing, or triggering retention flows with a single command. Its recommendations are driven by real billing data, enabling users to detect anomalies and spot issues like payment fraud and involuntary churn early.

New ways to win and retain subscribers long-term with tailored cancellation flows, tiered discounts, and the new custom "Build-a-Box" feature for e-commerce merchants.

Support for more than 140 payment methods and local gateways, including Pix, MercadoPago, SEPA, and ACH, as well as new gateways like Fiserv CommerceHub and checkout solutions like Adyen Web Components.