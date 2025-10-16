Capacity Acquires Creovai

Capacity has acquired Creovai, a provider of real-time agent assist and automated quality assurance solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition strengthens Capacity's conversation intelligence capabilities, providing a unified platform for optimizing both virtual and live agent interactions.

The acquisition extends Capacity’s capabilities across the following key areas:

Real-Time Agent Assist for instant guidance and knowledge delivery to agents during customer interactions.

Automated QA for continuous evaluation of every conversation for consistent quality, compliance and coaching insights.

Conversational Intelligence for actionable insights on customer intent, trends, and sentiment that optimize operations and automation strategies.

Survey-Less CSAT for automated customer satisfaction scoring for every interaction without burdening customers with manual surveys.

Audio Capture of agent and customer voice communication.

Creovai customers can now automate routine inquiries, streamline back-office processes, and centralize knowledge across systems. Capacity customers gain real-time guidance, automated quality evaluation, and deep conversational insights. Together, these capabilities create a fully connected support automation ecosystem where self-service interactions can transition to live agent support, with every conversation analyzed to drive continuous improvement across quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

"Creovai's expertise in real-time agent assist and conversation intelligence is a natural fit with our automation capabilities," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity, in a statement. "The acquisition combines the power of AI-driven automation with deep conversational insights, empowering contact centers to deliver faster, higher-quality customer experiences across every interaction, whether handled by a virtual or live agent. By combining these capabilities, we're giving organizations the tools they need to improve customer satisfaction, reduce costs, and drive operational efficiency." "At Creovai, we've always believed in AI's power to transform both customer and employee experiences," said Robert Beasley, CEO of Creovai, in a statement. "Capacity shares our vision and commitment to delivering solutions that provide the fastest ROI and most actionable insights. Together, we're uniquely positioned to help contact centers move beyond fragmented tools and achieve meaningful outcomes."

Creovai was formed in 2024 through the merger of Tethr and Awaken Intelligence.