Smarsh Unlocks AI-Ready Communications Data with Open Platform Strategy

Smarsh, a provider of digital communications compliance and intelligence, today unveiled capabilities to give financial institutions access to and control over their communications data and transform fragmented, siloed information into a unified, artificial intelligence-ready asset for compliance and business intelligence.

Smarsh's architecture changes how data is captured and used and helps businesses unify communication sources to enable a full 360-degree view of risk. It simplifies and centralizes the ingestion of custom or proprietary communication data from any source, including custom and niche communication channels, and turns them into actionable intelligence.

Using Smarsh templates, users can plug their own proprietary models directly into the Smarsh platform, detect unique, institution-specific risks, and tailor intelligence. They can also ingest external behavioral signals (such as trade surveillance, information barrier alerts, or system activity logs) and inspect them in the context of granular message data.

The platform's enhanced Multilingual Risk Detection via the Smarsh Intelligent Agent leverages domain-adapted large language models (LLMs) to surface financial misconduct and insider threats across regions.