DoubleVerify Expands Brand Suitability Measurement to Meta Threads
DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded its post-bid brand suitability measurement coverage across Meta Threads feed.
With this release, global advertisers can leverage DV's classification technology to gain transparency into the content and context surrounding their ads on Threads feed. It will help them verify their ads appear beside suitable, contextually-relevant content without sacrificing scale.
DV's brand suitability is powered by its AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text to deliver content classifications at scale. Using key frame extraction, DV pinpoints the most relevant video moments.
In addition, advertisers will have access to measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics platform, to monitor the media quality of their Meta Threads feed campaigns.
"As advertising evolves across emerging platforms like Threads, independent verification is critical to building trust and driving performance," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "With this expansion, DV ensures that global brands have the transparency, confidence, and actionable insights they need to maximize the impact of their campaigns across Meta."
Related Articles
DV Expands Brand Suitability Measurement Across Meta’s Feeds and Reels
31 Jul 2025
New release empowers companies to align DV's avoidance controls with post-bid measurement across 30 content-level categories.
DoubleVerify Launches Content-Level Controls on Meta
19 Feb 2025
DV's Content-Level Controls on Meta provide comprehensive coverage with both content-level avoidance and post-bid measurement, augmenting ad quality controls on Facebook and Instagram.
DoubleVerify to Introduce Pre-Screen Content Controls on Meta
11 Oct 2024
DV's new features include both pre-screen avoidance and post-bid measurement, augmenting ad quality controls on Facebook and Instagram.
DoubleVerify Extends Partnership with Meta
18 Jan 2024
DoubleVerify has extended brand safety and suitability to Facebook and Instagram Feeds and Reels.
DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Authentication to Meta Reels
23 Jun 2023
Companies can now apply DoubleVerify's ad viewability and fraud verification across Facebook Reels and Instagram Reels inventory.