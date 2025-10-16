DoubleVerify Expands Brand Suitability Measurement to Meta Threads

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded its post-bid brand suitability measurement coverage across Meta Threads feed.

With this release, global advertisers can leverage DV's classification technology to gain transparency into the content and context surrounding their ads on Threads feed. It will help them verify their ads appear beside suitable, contextually-relevant content without sacrificing scale.

DV's brand suitability is powered by its AI-powered Universal Content Intelligence engine, which analyzes video, image, audio, speech, and text to deliver content classifications at scale. Using key frame extraction, DV pinpoints the most relevant video moments.

In addition, advertisers will have access to measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics platform, to monitor the media quality of their Meta Threads feed campaigns.