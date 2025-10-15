DoubleVerify Expands Integration with Microsoft Advertising

DoubleVerify, a provider of platforms to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded its integration with Microsoft Advertising to include additional measurement coverage for Audience ads across Microsoft properties and publisher partners, with support for in-market audiences.

This expansion offers advertisers greater transparency in their campaigns and lets them authenticate media quality across Microsoft's premium inventory.

DV has also launched DV Campaign Automator to streamline campaign trafficking for companies using Audience display, native, and video ads powered by Microsoft AI and trusted data.

With this release, companies can use DoubleVerify's measurement solutions across Microsoft properties (such as MSN, Outlook, and Microsoft Casual Games) and campaigns leveraging in-market audiences, the company's data. DoubleVerify's media authentication capabilities include brand suitability, viewability, and invalid traffic, all of which can be activated for Audience ads.

In addition, DoubleVerify is launching DV Campaign Automator for Microsoft Advertising. DV Campaign Automator streamlines the entire campaign trafficking process, from campaign creation and settings adjustments to tag management, billing, and reporting, removing manual, repetitive touchpoints that can impede campaign execution and performance. DV Campaign Automator will automate this process for Audience ads customers.

"We are excited to build on our successful integration with Microsoft Advertising and expand our measurement solutions across the platform's proprietary inventory and data," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "This release builds on DV's leadership in driving media effectiveness for advertisers, ensuring our clients can seamlessly measure campaign delivery, optimize their advertising efforts, and ultimately, drive superior business outcomes with Audience ads." "The extension of our integration with DoubleVerify, which includes enhanced third-party measurement and new trafficking capabilities, allows us to deliver additional insights to our shared clients for more successful campaigns," said Danielle McMeekin, vice president of global performance sales at Microsoft Advertising, in a statement. "By integrating DoubleVerify's capabilities, our clients benefit from a high level of transparency and effectiveness in their digital advertising."

Audience ads support various ad formats, including display, native, and video ads, across Microsoft-owned and operated sites. It also extends its reach to third-party publishers, offering extensive coverage and diverse advertising opportunities. The solution helps marketers reach high-intent audiences across the web—powered by Microsoft AI, trusted data, and visual formats that deliver performance with transparency and control.

Advertisers can access detailed campaign metrics and insights through DV Pinnacle, DoubleVerify's unified service and analytics platform. This integration ensures a seamless experience for clients looking to maximize their digital advertising investments.

DV's media verification products are built on the DV Media AdVantage Platform (MAP), a new framework that lets companies harness DoubleVerify's vast capabilities, including core verification, AI-powered optimization, and outcome measurement.