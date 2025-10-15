Shirofune Adds Upper-Funnel Metrics
Shirofune, a digital advertising automation platform provider, has released reporting and automatic optimization features for brand awareness, moving beyond lower-funnel metrics to higher-funnel metrics.
With this update, Shirofune extends its optimization capabilities to include upper-funnel performance indicators such as reach and frequency for display and video ad campaigns. This advancement allows advertisers to assess both immediate performance and long-term brand-building impact across the entire marketing funnel.
"In recent years, as digital advertising media and formats have become richer, such as with video, the proportion of upper-funnel advertising in digital advertising has grown significantly. Therefore, advertisers are increasingly seeking solutions that can manage the full customer journey that span the funnel," said Mitsunaga Kikuchi, founder and CEO of Shirofune, in a statement. "This update reflects our commitment to providing a truly comprehensive automation platform that supports both performance and brand marketing goals. The aim is to build mental availability, ensuring your brand comes to mind when a relevant need arises."