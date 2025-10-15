Shirofune Adds Upper-Funnel Metrics

Shirofune, a digital advertising automation platform provider, has released reporting and automatic optimization features for brand awareness, moving beyond lower-funnel metrics to higher-funnel metrics.

With this update, Shirofune extends its optimization capabilities to include upper-funnel performance indicators such as reach and frequency for display and video ad campaigns. This advancement allows advertisers to assess both immediate performance and long-term brand-building impact across the entire marketing funnel.