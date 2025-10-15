Twilio Enriches Customer Engagement Platform with Tools for Data Reliability and Access

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, today released a suite of data features to help companies build, maintain, and scale exceptional customer experiences with trusted data. Platform-wide capabilities now include Granular Observability, a centralized Alerting Hub, expanded APIs, and Auto-Instrumentation for access and flexibility.

"High-impact customer engagement starts with data that is real time, contextual, and trusted," said Inbal Shani, chief product officer and head of R&D at Twilio, in a statement. "With today's updates, we're giving businesses a smart and intuitive control tower for every signal across the customer journey. By bringing together complete observability, proactive alerting, seamless instrumentation, and API-first workflows, we are unlocking platform-wide capabilities designed to help our customers build engagement that is not only trusted, but truly transformative."

The new observability and alerting features help data teams catch and resolve issues before they affect customers, and a single hub for critical alerts and detailed event logs gives companies confidence that their data is always accurate and campaign-ready.

Twilio Segment's new enterprise-grade observability and alerting tools include the following:

With Granular Observability, failed Delivery Logs provide complete access details for each event ID to trace, diagnose, and resolve issues.

Alerting Hub streamlines notifications with centralized alerting that enables data teams to configure, view, and manage alerts in a single place. Teams can configure proactive notifications for data drops, audience sync failures, and more, and tailor custom thresholds and use cases.

Twilio's new expanded APIs allow for customizing, automating, and extending Twilio Segment's data foundation. They include the following:

Auto-Instrumentation, which empowers non-engineering users to build and modify event triggers on web and mobile.

Audience and Destination Configuration APIs, to programmatically create, preview, and manage audiences at scale.

Profile APIs, which tap directly into Twilio Segment's Data Graph and unified profiles, enabling teams to query entities, update identifiers, or mask personal information to meet their compliance standards, including version control and auditability.

For additional extensibility, new no-code Auto-Instrumentation allows for non-technical users to instrument events with no code by tagging new website or app events in minutes while maintaining full visibility for engineers.