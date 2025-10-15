SUPERAGENT AI Launches Outbound and Inbound AI Agents

SUPERAGENT AI has launched the Outbound AI Agent and the Inbound AI Agent for automating the entire top of the sales funnel to create and capture new business opportunities around the clock.

"While the industry tinkers with chatbots, we are deploying an autonomous workforce," said Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI, in a statement. "With our new Outbound and Inbound agents, we have automated the most critical part of the sales process. This isn't a theoretical roadmap for 2030; it is the operational reality our clients can deploy in 2025. We are democratizing scale, allowing independent agencies to compete with the industry's largest players on a level playing field. The race to full autonomy is on, and we are setting the pace."

The Outbound AI Agent is a relentless digital sales representative that autonomously dials prospects, engages leads with hyper-realistic conversational AI, qualifies intent, and books appointments. It can make thousands of personalized calls a day.

The Inbound AI Agent is a 24/7/365 customer service and sales agent that answers every call on the first ring. It handles inquiries, collects information, and intelligently routes complex issues,

These new agents join SUPERAGENT AI's family of Live Call, Analytics, and Training agents. Together, they form a connected ecosystem that generates and captures leads, trains humans on closing, and provides leadership with constant revenue intelligence.