Brandi AI Launches AI Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization Platform for Marketers

Brandi AI, providers of a visibility and generative engine optimization (GEO) platform, launched today with a recommendation and optimization engine to help companies measure and improve the likelihood their content appears in artificial intelligence-generated answers.

"Buyers no longer scroll through pages of links; they ask a single question and trust the AI's response. That response doesn't list options; it picks winners. If your brand isn't in the answer, it doesn't exist," said Leah Nurik, co-founder and CEO of Brandi AI, in a statement. "Yet CMOs are flying blind, unaware of whether their brands appear in AI results. Brandi makes that impact visible by showing exactly how to close the gap, helping brands dominate their market conversation."

The Brandi platform elevates companies in AI-generated answers through the following three integrated capabilities:

Competitive Intelligence: Powered by the Brandi Competitive Market Universe, the platform shows exactly how often companies and competitors appear in AI answers, how messaging is represented, and which questions real buyers are asking. This deep intelligence highlights gaps, benchmarks visibility, and reveals where competitors are winning.

Actionable GEO Framework: Brandi provides a structured, repeatable system for analyzing which AI prompts surface brand content, identifying both technical and content gaps, and delivering prioritized fixes. From reshaping headlines to improving machine readability, it gives teams clear next steps to increase citation rates and consistently outperform competitors in generative search.

Alignment with Buyer Intent: Instead of requiring a full content overhaul, Brandi enhances existing webpages, blogs, and marketing assets to align with what buyers are truly trying to solve when they ask AI.

Brandi is also built to integrate into SEO, PR and content workflows with real-time benchmarks, prompt-level analytics, and actionable next steps.