Netcraft Launches Phone Scam Disruption

Netcraft, a provider of brand protection and threat disruption, has launched a solution to help protect organizations' customers from scam texts and phone calls that impersonate their brands.

Netcraft's Phone Scam Disruption automates the detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers used in impersonation scam campaigns. Netcraft's approach has resulted in a 99.8 percent success rate across more than 50,000 takedowns with several pilot customers.

A common tactic involves threat actors repeatedly posting fake customer service phone numbers online to lure victims into smishing (SMS, iMessage, and RCS phishing) and vishing (voice call phishing) conversations. This allows them to impersonate legitimate organizations and steal customers' sensitive information, such as account credentials. These bad actors trick victims into revealing private financial information, allowing access to login credentials or giving the scammers money.

Netcraft's automated takedown solution stops fraudulent phone numbers and their associated accounts. It automatically detects and takes down call-to-action or callback numbers used in emails, text messages, iMessage, and RCS.

Phone Scam Disruption provides the following:

Median takedown time of just 21 hours.

Solutions that work around the clock, worldwide, to disrupt scams using malicious phone numbers.

Scalable detection and protection. Suspicious phone numbers, URLs, and QR codes embedded in scam evidence are identified automatically, classified, and disrupted.