Adobe Delivers LLM Optimizer

Adobe today launched Adobe LLM Optimizer to help businesses monitor artificial intelligence-driven traffic and benchmark visibility and improve discoverability by making instant changes across owned digital properties (and third-party surfaces where their brands are being cited).

"Generative engine optimization has quickly become a C-suite concern, with early movers building authority across AI surfaces and securing a competitive advantage," said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product at Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "Adobe LLM Optimizer delivers immediate value by connecting onsite and offsite brand performance insights with automatic optimization actions, ensuring businesses can stand out in a rapidly changing landscape."

Businesses can use Adobe LLM Optimizer to do the following:

Measure and benchmark AI-driven traffic and citations: LLM Optimizer can identify owned content that is being leveraged by AI interfaces to deliver responses to user queries. Teams can understand which digital properties are being prioritized by LLMs (such as specific web pages) and monitor shifts in AI referrals. Additionally, side-by-side benchmarking allows businesses to evaluate their visibility against competitors across high-value queries.

Optimize content and code to improve visibility: A recommendation engine in LLM Optimizer detects gaps in brand visibility and suggest improvements across both owned (web pages, FAQs) and external (Wikipedia, public forums) channels. This includes both content optimization and technical fixes, such as missing or invalid metadata as well as auto-detecting areas of a brand website that are hidden to LLMs (with actions to boost content visibility). Teams can review, approve and deploy optimizations with one click.

Demonstrate business value: LLM Optimizer provides attribution that connects AI visibility to user behavior and business performance. This enables teams to demonstrate the effect on engagement and conversion, with out-of-the-box reporting for teams to share insights.

LLM Optimizer is available as a stand-alone application and integrates natively with the Adobe Experience Manager Sites content management system. It also supports standards such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), providing interoperability to workflows across third-party solutions.

To make AI visibility insights accessible to everyone, Adobe also introduced a free Google Chrome extension ("Is Your Webpage Citable?") that is powered by LLM Optimizer. The tool reveals what LLMs see and what they miss across any website.