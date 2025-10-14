PubMatic and MNTN Partner

PubMatic is partnering with MNTN to expand access to premium connected TV advertising.

The partnership brings together MNTN's self-serve Performance TV platform with PubMatic's direct access to top-tier streaming publishers, including Paramount, NBCUniversal, Sling, Philo, and LG Channels.

PubMatic's direct inventory access provides the transparent supply-path connection, delivering complete visibility into where ads run, clear cost structures without hidden markups, and AI-powered optimization leveraging supply-side intelligence.

MNTN offers audience, measurement, and optimization infrastructure, and PubMatic's SSP access provides inventory transparency.