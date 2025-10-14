PubMatic and MNTN Partner
PubMatic is partnering with MNTN to expand access to premium connected TV advertising.
The partnership brings together MNTN's self-serve Performance TV platform with PubMatic's direct access to top-tier streaming publishers, including Paramount, NBCUniversal, Sling, Philo, and LG Channels.
PubMatic's direct inventory access provides the transparent supply-path connection, delivering complete visibility into where ads run, clear cost structures without hidden markups, and AI-powered optimization leveraging supply-side intelligence.
MNTN offers audience, measurement, and optimization infrastructure, and PubMatic's SSP access provides inventory transparency.
"There's substantial advertiser demand that hasn't participated in Connected TV because the infrastructure hasn't matched their requirements," said Chris Innes, chief operating officer of MNTN, in a statement. "Our customer base reflects this: they expect TV to provide the same data, control, and accountability they get across search, social, and display. With the help of PubMatic's direct access to premium publishers, we're enabling these performance-focused marketers to participate in high-quality streaming environments. The revenue growth publishers are seeing validates that this approach works for all stakeholders as we open access to CTV to more advertisers."
"When you see a consistent revenue lift and unique demand, it demonstrates the quality and value these advertisers represent," said Nicole Scaglione, vice president of CTV at PubMatic, in a statement. "This isn't just incremental volume, it's meaningful market expansion. By providing direct access and supply-path transparency, we're connecting our premium publishers with an advertiser segment that delivers strong results. Our publisher partners gain sustainable revenue growth while these advertisers get the premium brand-safe environments and accountability they require. It's a model that works, and the early metrics prove there's substantial room for continued expansion."