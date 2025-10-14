Zapier Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Zapier's artificial intelligence orchestration platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog to find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors.

This collaboration lets enterprise teams build advanced automation workflows that use AWS AI services while following the security and governance standards that large organizations need.

"Enterprise teams want to move beyond manual workflows, but purchasing often slows them down," said Allyce Mardesich, senior director of ecosystems and channels at Zapier, in a statement. "By joining AWS Marketplace, we're breaking down those barriers so companies can gain the benefits of AI throughout their organizations right away. This isn't just about connecting apps; it's about enabling AI to think, act, and get things done across the tech stack without process bottlenecks."

Zapier recently rolled out its Amazon Bedrock integration, letting AI models manage actions across entire business ecosystems using Zapier's large app library.